Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Exclusive: Purpose Green raises €3.3M to slash building energy bills

Alan Neuhauser
Illustration of a large EV charger docked on the side of an apartment building.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

German startup Purpose Green closed a €3.3 million pre-seed round to ramp up its decarbonization services for apartment and commercial building, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The company combines consulting and construction, providing a single point of contact for calculating a building's emissions, hiring the laborers to install upgrades, and tracking the results.

State of play: About 40% of energy consumption in the European Union goes simply to heating and cooling buildings.

Yes, but: If you think a home renovation project is complicated, try decarbonizing an entire building.

How it works: Purpose Green styles itself as a one-stop-shop to go green for multi-unit buildings.

  • It's capitalizing on a surge of interest from small landlords to sprawling real estate empires, which are racing to comply with strict emissions standards being implemented across Europe.

Zoom in: France, for example, has barred landlords from raising rent if the building is poorly insulated.

Meanwhile, poor energy ratings can shape bank financing terms and even slash a building's value by as much as 33%, per an analysis this spring by real estate services firm JLL.

Between the lines: Europe's regulations and ratings schemes are key to Purpose Green's business model. Energy upgrades rarely recoup the upfront cost from whatever savings they produce.

Details: German firms Speedinvest and Atlantic Labs led the all-equity round, which closed Aug. 20

Go deeper