Kinetic's first service station, in Orange County, Calif. Photo: Courtesy of Kinetic Automation

Kinetic Automation has closed a $10 million Series A to expand its network of electric vehicle-focused service centers.

How it works: Cars from conventional Corollas to electric i5s are filled with sensors that can be a challenge to fix. Kinetic aims to be the go-to shop to repair them.

State of play: Even bare-bones new cars have sensors to help with highway driving, reversing, and other parts of daily driving.

When they're damaged, fixing and recalibrating them can add hours to a repair.

What's happening: Kinetic says it's developed software that repairs and properly resets the sensors in minutes.

The Santa Ana, California-based startup is now working with repair shops and dealerships to handle that part of the repair process.

The latest: It's opened a location near its headquarters in Orange County that's already turned a profit. It plans to open a second location in Las Vegas.

Between the lines: Both areas have seen high rates of adoption for both electric vehicles and self-driving vehicles — all of which have an especially large number of sensors.

Of note: As the company expands, it plans to work with fleet operators, as well.

Details: Lux Capital and Construct Capital led the all-equity round, which closed in early June.