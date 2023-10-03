Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Asset manager Brookfield is buying the U.K. clean energy unit of Banks Group for almost $1 billion.

Why it matters: While record amounts of clean energy projects are being deployed globally, U.K. wind farms have faced rising costs and onerous planning restrictions.

Details: The deal for Banks Renewables, based in Durham, England, is worth "almost a billion," The Financial Times reports, citing people with knowledge of the details.

The clean energy unit owns 11 operating onshore wind farms across Northern England and Scotland, as well as solar, wind and battery projects in development.

Canadian Brookfield has $850 billion of assets under management and already owns some U.K. wind farms, as well as investments in other U.K. clean energy assets.

The deal is supposed to be completed by the end of November.

Big picture: The past year has been challenging for onshore wind development, both in the U.K. and globally.