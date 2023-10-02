An image of Hystar's PEM electrolyzer that can produce green hydrogen. Image courtesy of Hystar.

Norway's Hystar, a green hydrogen startup, is planning to build a gigawatt-scale factory stateside. The Norwegian company is scanning both the U.S. and Canada to manufacture its green hydrogen electrolyzers for its customers.

Why it matters: Regulation and net zero goals are pushing companies to seek out green hydrogen for industrial applications, fertilizer production or as a transportation fuel.

Driving the news: Hystar, located just outside of Oslo, is investigating options for the North American location, and will select a region based on access to talent and an ecosystem of suppliers, Hystar CEO Fredrik Mowill tells Axios via a phone interview.

Hystar also plans to start building a 4 GW per year factory in Norway next year, with operations starting in 2025. The company's current capacity at its headquarters is 50 MW per year.

Mowill, speaking from Boston, said the company plans to raise a Series C round within in the next 12 to 18 months, following its $26 million Series B round, which closed in January 2023, co-led by AP Ventures and Mitsubishi Corporation.

Zoom in: Hystar, which spun out of European research group SINTEF, makes a proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer that it says is much more efficient than competitors.

Electrolyzers use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, and when clean electricity is used, it makes green hydrogen.

Most hydrogen today is produced using natural gas.

In order to decarbonize the production of steel, chemicals, aviation and shipping, global green hydrogen production will need to grow six-fold, to nearly 600 million tons per year by 2050, according to a report from Deloitte.

Big picture: The Inflation Reduction Act has been catalyzing demand for electrolyzers and green hydrogen in the U.S. with a tax credit for green hydrogen producers.

The subsidies are needed because green hydrogen is more expensive to produce compared to hydrogen made by natural gas.

What's next: The Department of Energy will soon announce more details of its planned six to ten hydrogen hubs.