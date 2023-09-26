Exclusive: Ayro raises €19.2M to build huge ship sails

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Canopée began sea-trials this summer with four Oceanwings sails, each 120 feet tall. Photo: Courtesy of Ayro

French startup Ayro closed a €19.2 million (~$20.3 million) Series B to expand construction of its towering sails for oceangoing ships.

Why it matters: Incorporating advanced sails with cleaner-burning fuels may be the only way to fully decarbonize the maritime industry — and enable companies to meet tightening emissions regulations.

What's happening: Ayro is one a handful of startups building multi-story sails for large ships, cutting their fuel consumption by as much as 50%.

Driving the news: Swen Capital Partners led the company's all-equity round through its ocean-focused fund, Blue Ocean.

Existing investors Ocean Zero and Bpifrance joined, as well as new investors AmInvest, Colam Impact, Normandie Participations and another Swen-managed fund, FCPI Capital Innovant N°2.

Blue Ocean managing director Christian Lim is joining Ayro's board.

Of note: The Series B closed in mid-August, around the time the company began sea trials with four, 120-foot sails it installed aboard the Canopée freighter ship.

The ship is transporting space launch components from Europe to French Guiana for Arianespace, a French satellite launch company.

State of play: The Canopée trials are one of several such efforts, spurred by public pressure, rising fuel costs, and a new pair of regulations.

The UN's International Maritime Organization last year instituted a "Carbon Intensity Index," which rates and potentially penalizes high-polluting ships.

Meanwhile the European Union's Emissions Trading System, which had excluded shipping, will begin requiring shippers to buy offsets for the pollution they produce starting next year.

What's next: Ayro plans to expand its existing manufacturing site in Normandy to make as many as 20 of its Oceanwings sails next year for shipbuilders.