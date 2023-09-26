Exclusive: Anzu Partners closes $200 million venture fund
Venture capital firm Anzu Partners closed its third fund at $200 million, the firm tells Axios.
Why it matters: It's a challenging time to raise funds to back early stage highly-technical startups, compared to the heights of 2021.
Details: Anzu Partners said the fund, its largest closed to date, brings its AUM to about $1 billion.
- Fund III has already deployed $123 million to 12 companies, including three energy storage startups — AM Batteries, e-Zinc, and South 8 Technologies.
- The investors write checks at the earliest seed stage, like with EnCharge AI, but has fund revenue-generating more mature companies like Arduino.
- The firm, which is distributed, said Limited Partners in the new fund include new and returning public and private institutions, single and multifamily offices, and accredited investors globally.
Big picture: The amount of venture capital that went into climate tech startups in the first half of 2023 dropped, compared with last year, particularly for generalist funds.
- But government support from the Biden administration for energy technologies has helped to maintain momentum in the sector.
- Anzu says more than $117 million in government funding and grants have been awarded to Anzu Partners' portfolio companies.