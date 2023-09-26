Share on email (opens in new window)

Venture capital firm Anzu Partners closed its third fund at $200 million, the firm tells Axios.

Why it matters: It's a challenging time to raise funds to back early stage highly-technical startups, compared to the heights of 2021.

Details: Anzu Partners said the fund, its largest closed to date, brings its AUM to about $1 billion.

Fund III has already deployed $123 million to 12 companies, including three energy storage startups — AM Batteries, e-Zinc, and South 8 Technologies.

The investors write checks at the earliest seed stage, like with EnCharge AI, but has fund revenue-generating more mature companies like Arduino.

The firm, which is distributed, said Limited Partners in the new fund include new and returning public and private institutions, single and multifamily offices, and accredited investors globally.

Big picture: The amount of venture capital that went into climate tech startups in the first half of 2023 dropped, compared with last year, particularly for generalist funds.