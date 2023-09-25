Israeli billionaire and Mobileye co-founder Ziv Aviram plans to invest most of his new climate-tech fund into growth startups.

Why it matters: Aviram's $1 billion to $2 billion fund could provide a new boost to mature companies in the climate-tech sector at a time when growth funding has fallen off a cliff.

Driving the news: Last week, Aviram announced his new fund, called EcoBridge, in partnership with former President Bill Clinton and fund co-founders Itai Lemberger (Bow Wave Capital Management) and Robert Citrone (Discovery Capital Management).

The fund will start investing after raising its first $500 million, expected sometime next year.

In addition to investing in more mature startups, Aviram says he plans to invest around 10% of the fund into early-stage.

Of note: Aviram and his co-founders are deciding which specific sectors to focus on, factoring in overall impact and number of startups in the space. He gave examples like agriculture and building materials.

"We can be involved in two, maybe two and a half fields, because we cannot be experts in everything."

Big picture: Aviram says he started to focus more on climate through his philanthropic work. He saw firsthand how many climate-tech startups needed funding.

"This is the most important thing that humanity has ever faced. I have to do something about this."

What's next: Raising money for a climate-tech fund is more challenging this year compared to previous years.

Aviram acknowledges the difficulties and says, "I don't think that we have the luxury to wait."

The bottom line: "Once you understand the potential outcomes of climate change, for me at least, it's clear that we have to act and act as quickly as possible," says Aviram.