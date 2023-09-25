Mobileye co-founder Ziv Aviram on climate fund: "I have to do something"
Israeli billionaire and Mobileye co-founder Ziv Aviram plans to invest most of his new climate-tech fund into growth startups.
Why it matters: Aviram's $1 billion to $2 billion fund could provide a new boost to mature companies in the climate-tech sector at a time when growth funding has fallen off a cliff.
Driving the news: Last week, Aviram announced his new fund, called EcoBridge, in partnership with former President Bill Clinton and fund co-founders Itai Lemberger (Bow Wave Capital Management) and Robert Citrone (Discovery Capital Management).
- The fund will start investing after raising its first $500 million, expected sometime next year.
- In addition to investing in more mature startups, Aviram says he plans to invest around 10% of the fund into early-stage.
Of note: Aviram and his co-founders are deciding which specific sectors to focus on, factoring in overall impact and number of startups in the space. He gave examples like agriculture and building materials.
- "We can be involved in two, maybe two and a half fields, because we cannot be experts in everything."
Big picture: Aviram says he started to focus more on climate through his philanthropic work. He saw firsthand how many climate-tech startups needed funding.
- "This is the most important thing that humanity has ever faced. I have to do something about this."
What's next: Raising money for a climate-tech fund is more challenging this year compared to previous years.
- Aviram acknowledges the difficulties and says, "I don't think that we have the luxury to wait."
The bottom line: "Once you understand the potential outcomes of climate change, for me at least, it's clear that we have to act and act as quickly as possible," says Aviram.