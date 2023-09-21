Share on email (opens in new window)

Rain, a startup building aerial fire fighting tech, has closed a seed round of $9.7 million led by DBL Partners, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Wildfires are a massive and growing climate problem across the globe and fire agencies need better tools to more rapidly stop them.

Details: The Alameda, CA-based startup, which equips autonomous aircraft with fire fighting capability, said other participating investors include VoLo Earth Ventures, Kapor Capital, and Convective Capital.

The company's list of participating angel investors in the round include: lean startup entrepreneur Steve Blank, Stripe co-founder brothers John and Patrick Collison, Sunrun co-founder Edward Fenster, and Space-X exec Brian Bjelde.

DBL are the investors behind Tesla, SolarCity and Nextracker.

the investors behind Tesla, SolarCity and Nextracker. Rain, founded in 2019, will use the funding to deploy pilot projects for its systems, which pre-position autonomous aircraft in wildfire prone regions and leverage data from early fire and lightning detection and systems.

Rain co-founder and CEO Maxwell Brodie said he was inspired to develop the technology after a large portion of his hometown of Kelowna, British Columbia was destroyed in a catastrophic wildfire in 2003. The fire was started by a single lightning strike.

Big picture: Climate change is leading to more active, more intense and longer wildfire seasons. This summer firestorms have blazed across Maui, Canada, and Algeria and Tunisia, among other regions.