Exclusive: Wildfire startup Rain raises $9.7M led by DBL

Katie Fehrenbacher

A Rain autonomous aircraft tests out fire retardant spray. Photo courtesy of Rain.

Rain, a startup building aerial fire fighting tech, has closed a seed round of $9.7 million led by DBL Partners, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Wildfires are a massive and growing climate problem across the globe and fire agencies need better tools to more rapidly stop them.

Details: The Alameda, CA-based startup, which equips autonomous aircraft with fire fighting capability, said other participating investors include VoLo Earth Ventures, Kapor Capital, and Convective Capital.

  • The company's list of participating angel investors in the round include: lean startup entrepreneur Steve Blank, Stripe co-founder brothers John and Patrick Collison, Sunrun co-founder Edward Fenster, and Space-X exec Brian Bjelde.
  • DBL are the investors behind Tesla, SolarCity and Nextracker.
  • Rain, founded in 2019, will use the funding to deploy pilot projects for its systems, which pre-position autonomous aircraft in wildfire prone regions and leverage data from early fire and lightning detection and systems.
  • Rain co-founder and CEO Maxwell Brodie said he was inspired to develop the technology after a large portion of his hometown of Kelowna, British Columbia was destroyed in a catastrophic wildfire in 2003. The fire was started by a single lightning strike.

Big picture: Climate change is leading to more active, more intense and longer wildfire seasons. This summer firestorms have blazed across Maui, Canada, and Algeria and Tunisia, among other regions.

  • Computing technology — from faster chips, to smarter algorithms — can enable new technology for fire fighting like Rain's autonomous aircrafts.
  • The Biden administration and the state of California have signaled support for new computing-enabled wildfire tech.
