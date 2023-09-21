Exclusive: Wildfire startup Rain raises $9.7M led by DBL
Rain, a startup building aerial fire fighting tech, has closed a seed round of $9.7 million led by DBL Partners, the company tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Wildfires are a massive and growing climate problem across the globe and fire agencies need better tools to more rapidly stop them.
Details: The Alameda, CA-based startup, which equips autonomous aircraft with fire fighting capability, said other participating investors include VoLo Earth Ventures, Kapor Capital, and Convective Capital.
- The company's list of participating angel investors in the round include: lean startup entrepreneur Steve Blank, Stripe co-founder brothers John and Patrick Collison, Sunrun co-founder Edward Fenster, and Space-X exec Brian Bjelde.
- DBL are the investors behind Tesla, SolarCity and Nextracker.
- Rain, founded in 2019, will use the funding to deploy pilot projects for its systems, which pre-position autonomous aircraft in wildfire prone regions and leverage data from early fire and lightning detection and systems.
- Rain co-founder and CEO Maxwell Brodie said he was inspired to develop the technology after a large portion of his hometown of Kelowna, British Columbia was destroyed in a catastrophic wildfire in 2003. The fire was started by a single lightning strike.
Big picture: Climate change is leading to more active, more intense and longer wildfire seasons. This summer firestorms have blazed across Maui, Canada, and Algeria and Tunisia, among other regions.
- Computing technology — from faster chips, to smarter algorithms — can enable new technology for fire fighting like Rain's autonomous aircrafts.
- The Biden administration and the state of California have signaled support for new computing-enabled wildfire tech.