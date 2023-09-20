Scoop: Meyers Manx raising $30M for electric dune buggies
Dune buggy manufacturer Meyers Manx is pursuing a $30 million Series A to begin making electric versions of its iconic drop-tops, the company tells Axios.
Why it matters: The company is joining a growing list of automakers that see a profitable future in low-speed, high-margin "neighborhood electric vehicles."
Catch up fast: Meyers Manx has been making big-tire, big-curve dune buggies since the 1960s, based on the classic VW Beetle chassis.
The latest: The company last year began teasing an ambitious electric rebrand — and, in August, debuted two electric models.
- One is the the "2.0:" a $74,000 two-seater that it'll build in limited volumes, making the buggy exempt from some expensive safety requirements.
- The other is the "Resorter," a $49,000 neighborhood electric vehicle capped at 25 mph.
The intrigue: A growing roster of automakers have started developing neighborhood electric vehicles, which have gained particular traction among luxury buyers.
- The vehicles have smaller batteries and fewer safety regulations — effectively insulating them from the volatile materials costs and supply chain calamities that have upended other ambitious EV plans.
Driving the news: Meyers Manx this year began raising $30 million at at $100 million pre-money valuation.
- The round is being spearheaded by Trousdale Ventures, which acquired Meyers Manx in 2020.
- "We did not go out in an investment banker process yet, because we believe that the interest is going to be so strong that the $30 million will be very fast-committed by the ecosystem that we're close with," general partner Hinrich Woebcken tells Axios.
What's next: Meyers Manx, based in Valley Center, California, plans to produce a few thousand 2.0 and Resorter vehicles each year via a contract manufacturer in Utah.
- It's then eyeing mass production — and the federal safety requirements and capital demands it will bring — by 2030