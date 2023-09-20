Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

Venture investment in cultivated meat startups is flagging for the third straight year, as high upfront costs and ongoing challenges have further soured funders on animal-free lab-grown proteins.

Driving the news: The challenges facing a prominent startups, Eat Just, represents the broader issues impacting the space.

Flashback: Eat Just was the first in the world to begin selling its lab grown chicken product. But it's burning through cash and potentially considering the sale of its flagship Singapore production facility, sources told Axios Pro last week.

The latest: Venture investors this year have backed 34 startups developing lab-grown meat, investing roughly $500 million through August, per PitchBook data published Friday.

That's the slowest activity since 2020, and it amounts to roughly half the deals made or capital invested last year.

What's happening: Making lab-grown meat is expensive, and rollout has been slow.

The sector has also been dogged by its own sustainability concerns.

"The current standard methods of animal protein production are resource-intensive and environmentally unsustainable," according to PitchBook.

Yes, but: It's early days. Eat Just and rival Upside Foods only just won federal approval to begin selling their chicken to restaurants — and they'll need further sign-off to sell directly to consumers.

The companies' tech and intellectual property may also continue to draw interest from investors.

Meanwhile, religious groups have signed off on cultivated meat.