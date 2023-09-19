Exclusive: Boxpower raises $6.5M for solar microgrids
Solar microgrid developer Boxpower has closed a $6.5 million Series A, the company tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: The Grass Valley, California-based company says its tech offers a clean alternative to the fossil fuel generators typically used for on-site power.
How it works: Boxpower's solar microgrids can be used to harden grid infrastructure or supply EV chargers, especially in remote areas.
- California PG&E, for example, is deploying Boxpower systems to replace vulnerable overhead power lines.
- "These systems change how energy is supplied to rural energy consumers," CFO Anderson Barkow tells Axios. They can also "take property or community off-grid."
What's happening: Aligned Climate Capital led Boxpower's Series A with a $5 million investment first announced in February.
- SIG, Technexus, Remarkable Ventures and Climate Capital subsequently joined the all-equity round.