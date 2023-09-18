Airbus, Barclays, Saudis back hydrogen aviation startup ZeroAvia
Hydrogen aviation startup ZeroAvia has raised part of a series C round co-led by aircraft giant Airbus, British bank Barclays, and the investment fund of the Saudi Arabian megacity project Neom.
Why it matters: Hydrogen-powered aircraft are moving closer to commercialization and could be a key way for the aviation sector to decarbonize.
Details: ZeroAvia didn't disclose the size of the series C round, but said it's the largest to date for the Hollister, CA-based company, which previously closed a Series B round of $72 million.
- Barclays co-led the deal through its Sustainable Impact Capital fund.
- Participating investors joined the round including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Horizons Ventures, Alaska Airlines, Ecosystem Integrity Fund, Summa Equity, AP Ventures and Amazon Climate Pledge Fund.
- ZeroAvia's co-founder and CEO Val Miftakhov said the company will use the proceeds to get its first engine, which can power a regional turboprop plane, certified.
Of note: Neom is a futuristic, and controversial, Saudi Arabian megacity project backed by the $700 billion Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Saudi Public Investment Fund, or PIF.
- The Neom Investment Fund is an $80 billion fund that invests in companies that agree to operate in Neom.
- Miftakhov said Neom is developing a large hydrogen project, airlines, airports and is "a great early deployment strategic target for us."
Zoom in: ZeroAvia makes hydrogen-electric engines for aircraft; onboard hydrogen powers fuel cells which produce electricity and run an electric motor.
- Earlier this year the company flew a 19-seater test flight in the U.K. with the fuel cells and hydrogen stored in the cabin and the seats removed. Final design will place that gear externally.
- Previously Miftakhov founded, run and sold his EV smart charging company eMotorWerks to Enel subsidiary EnerNOC.
Big picture: The aviation sector is being pushed by regulation and sustainability commitments to cut carbon emissions.
- Many within the sector see sustainable aviation fuel, bio-based fuel that can replace petroleum-based fuel, as the key near-term decarbonization technology, but SAF supplies remain tight.
- ZeroAvia is one of a handful of startups and big players that are designing the technology for hydrogen-powered aviation.