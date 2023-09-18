Share on email (opens in new window)

ZeroAvia's hydrogen-powered test flight in the U.K. Photo courtesy of ZeroAvia.

Hydrogen aviation startup ZeroAvia has raised part of a series C round co-led by aircraft giant Airbus, British bank Barclays, and the investment fund of the Saudi Arabian megacity project Neom.

Why it matters: Hydrogen-powered aircraft are moving closer to commercialization and could be a key way for the aviation sector to decarbonize.

Details: ZeroAvia didn't disclose the size of the series C round, but said it's the largest to date for the Hollister, CA-based company, which previously closed a Series B round of $72 million.

Barclays co-led the deal through its Sustainable Impact Capital fund.

Participating investors joined the round including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Horizons Ventures, Alaska Airlines, Ecosystem Integrity Fund, Summa Equity, AP Ventures and Amazon Climate Pledge Fund.

ZeroAvia's co-founder and CEO Val Miftakhov said the company will use the proceeds to get its first engine, which can power a regional turboprop plane, certified.

Of note: Neom is a futuristic, and controversial, Saudi Arabian megacity project backed by the $700 billion Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Saudi Public Investment Fund, or PIF.

The Neom Investment Fund is an $80 billion fund that invests in companies that agree to operate in Neom.

Miftakhov said Neom is developing a large hydrogen project, airlines, airports and is "a great early deployment strategic target for us."

Zoom in: ZeroAvia makes hydrogen-electric engines for aircraft; onboard hydrogen powers fuel cells which produce electricity and run an electric motor.

Earlier this year the company flew a 19-seater test flight in the U.K. with the fuel cells and hydrogen stored in the cabin and the seats removed. Final design will place that gear externally.

Previously Miftakhov founded, run and sold his EV smart charging company eMotorWerks to Enel subsidiary EnerNOC.

Big picture: The aviation sector is being pushed by regulation and sustainability commitments to cut carbon emissions.