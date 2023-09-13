Exclusive: ReSeed raises $4.6M for small-farm carbon credits

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

ReSeed raised a $4.6 million seed round to expand its carbon credits regime for small landowners.

Why it matters: Selling carbon credits can provide a lifeline to the world's 600 million small farms, but high upfront costs and complicated mechanics have kept these landowners from participating.

How it works: ReSeed, based in Pittsburgh, can analyze plots as small as two meters, enabling it to measure and verify credits from small farms — and, as soon as this month, home gardens.

Farmers working with ReSeed get 50% from each credit sold. ReSeed puts another 30% toward financial and technical services.

Driving the news: One Small Planet led the all-equity round, which closed Sept. 6.

Thorn Partners and angels Baratunde Thurston and Elizabeth Stewart participated.

Zoom in: The round closed at a $30 million post-money valuation.

One Small Planet operating officer Jack Wielebinski is joining ReSeed's four-member board. The other seats are held by the startup's co-founders.

Of note: This is co-founder Josh Knauer's third startup. He previously launched marketing analytics provider Rhiza, acquired by Nielsen in 2017; and sustainability e-commerce site Green Marketplace, acquired by a company called Gaiam in 2002.