Exclusive: ReSeed raises $4.6M for small-farm carbon credits
ReSeed raised a $4.6 million seed round to expand its carbon credits regime for small landowners.
Why it matters: Selling carbon credits can provide a lifeline to the world's 600 million small farms, but high upfront costs and complicated mechanics have kept these landowners from participating.
How it works: ReSeed, based in Pittsburgh, can analyze plots as small as two meters, enabling it to measure and verify credits from small farms — and, as soon as this month, home gardens.
- Farmers working with ReSeed get 50% from each credit sold. ReSeed puts another 30% toward financial and technical services.
Driving the news: One Small Planet led the all-equity round, which closed Sept. 6.
- Thorn Partners and angels Baratunde Thurston and Elizabeth Stewart participated.
Zoom in: The round closed at a $30 million post-money valuation.
- One Small Planet operating officer Jack Wielebinski is joining ReSeed's four-member board. The other seats are held by the startup's co-founders.
Of note: This is co-founder Josh Knauer's third startup. He previously launched marketing analytics provider Rhiza, acquired by Nielsen in 2017; and sustainability e-commerce site Green Marketplace, acquired by a company called Gaiam in 2002.