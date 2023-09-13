Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Prisma raises $20M for sensor-free grid monitoring

Alan Neuhauser
Prisma Photonics raised a $20 million Series C to expand its network of sensor-free monitoring systems for electric grids.

Why it matters: The Israeli startup says its tech can enable grid operators to quickly gain real-time visibility on power lines and grid infrastructure that might otherwise take years to develop.

How it works: Prisma uses fiber-optic cables already embedded in transmission lines to unlock real-time monitoring for utilities and grid operators.

  • The startup attaches hardware at a substation, which can then provide visibility on power lines spanning 500 towers.

Bottom line: "All the sensors that we need are already deployed for us, so it's very scalable," CEO Eran Inbar tells Axios.

Driving the news: Insight Partners led the all-equity round, which closed this month.

  • Elements, SE Ventures, Future Energy Ventures, Chione Switzerland and INcapital participated.

What's next: Prisma is aiming to expand it's U.S. footprint. The company's business is mostly concentrated in North America and Europe.

Of note: The company's leadership doesn't anticipate an IPO or acquisition before the next two years — though CEO Inbar says "both options are relevant."

  • "If we can show that the business is fast-growing and this is a really healthy business model, then exit scenarios will come," Inbar says. "Right now our focus is execution."
