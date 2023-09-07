The busiest venture investors in climate tech

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

The big names in climate investing are so far the most active funders this year, according to PitchBook data shared with Axios.

Why it matters: The firms are pushing through a market downturn that's kept other venture investors on the sidelines.

What's happening: We asked PitchBook for a list of the busiest investors in climate tech, based on deal count.

Details: Climate Capital tops the list, followed by SOSV, which backed a number of startups through its biotech accelerator program, IndieBio.

Rounding out the rest of the list is a who's-who of sought after climate investment firms.

Of note: Breakthrough Energy Ventures had an especially busy summer season, with five investments since Memorial Day.

Between the lines: These are among the most well-known (and well capitalized) venture firms in climate — which can help soothe jitters from LPs who might otherwise be pushing the firms to slow their pace until markets rebound.