The busiest venture investors in climate tech
The big names in climate investing are so far the most active funders this year, according to PitchBook data shared with Axios.
Why it matters: The firms are pushing through a market downturn that's kept other venture investors on the sidelines.
What's happening: We asked PitchBook for a list of the busiest investors in climate tech, based on deal count.
Details: Climate Capital tops the list, followed by SOSV, which backed a number of startups through its biotech accelerator program, IndieBio.
- Rounding out the rest of the list is a who's-who of sought after climate investment firms.
Of note: Breakthrough Energy Ventures had an especially busy summer season, with five investments since Memorial Day.
Between the lines: These are among the most well-known (and well capitalized) venture firms in climate — which can help soothe jitters from LPs who might otherwise be pushing the firms to slow their pace until markets rebound.