Exclusive: Certa closes $35M Series B to manage third-party vendors
Vendor management startup Certa closed a $35 million Series B t0 help companies face mounting pressure to shrink their carbon footprints.
Why it matters: About 70% of a corporation's greenhouse gas emissions are generated by its third-party vendors — a roster that can span thousands of companies from caterers to freight haulers.
The big picture: An array of vendor management tools exist to help companies manage everything from ESG checklists, to regulatory compliance, to data security.
- Those companies are meanwhile managing thousands or even millions vendors.
How it works: Certa, based in San Francisco, developed what it says is an all-in-one software service for vendor management.
The latest: Fin Capital and fellow venture capital firm, Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India, led the all-equity round, which closed this summer.
- Tru Arrow Partners and existing investors Point72 Ventures, BDMI, the family office of Bernard Arnault's Aglae Ventures, Chainsmokers-backed Mantis VC, and Justin Kan-backed GOAT Capital joined.
What's next: "We plan to aggressively grow in the European Union," Certa CEO Jagmeet Lamba says.