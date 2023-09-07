Share on email (opens in new window)

Vendor management startup Certa closed a $35 million Series B t0 help companies face mounting pressure to shrink their carbon footprints.

Why it matters: About 70% of a corporation's greenhouse gas emissions are generated by its third-party vendors — a roster that can span thousands of companies from caterers to freight haulers.

The big picture: An array of vendor management tools exist to help companies manage everything from ESG checklists, to regulatory compliance, to data security.

Those companies are meanwhile managing thousands or even millions vendors.

How it works: Certa, based in San Francisco, developed what it says is an all-in-one software service for vendor management.

The latest: Fin Capital and fellow venture capital firm, Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India, led the all-equity round, which closed this summer.

Tru Arrow Partners and existing investors Point72 Ventures, BDMI, the family office of Bernard Arnault's Aglae Ventures, Chainsmokers-backed Mantis VC, and Justin Kan-backed GOAT Capital joined.

What's next: "We plan to aggressively grow in the European Union," Certa CEO Jagmeet Lamba says.