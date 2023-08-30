Exclusive: Sortera raises $30.5M to sort metals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Recycling startup Sortera closed a $30.5 million Series C this month, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: The round drew Macquarie and global industrial majors that see strong demand for recycled metal from automakers, appliance manufacturers and others racing to cut their carbon footprint.

Details: Investment firm RA Capital Management led the all-equity round, which closed Aug. 11.

T. Rowe Price, Mitsubishi's Mineral Resources Group, and Macquarie GIG Energy Transition Solutions also joined the round.

Existing investors Assembly Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Chrysalix participated as well.

Of note: Sortera raised the round at a $200 million-plus pre-money valuation, CEO Michael Siemer tells Axios.

The big picture: Recycling depends on sorting and picking the right materials from a big pile of trash.

It's complicated and time-consuming — and a task computers have long struggled to do.

As a result, the leftovers from assembling a car or building a washing machine are often shipped to Asia to be separated by hand.

What's happening: Sortera uses AI and machine learning that it says can quickly and cheaply sort metals such as aluminum.

The company is ramping up production at its first commercial factory near its headquarters in Markle, Indiana. It expects the plant to reach full capacity next year.

Be smart: Sortera is focusing on what's called "bulk sorting" — buying large piles of material and separating it into smaller, sorted piles that it then sells.

Other recycling startups, such as Amp Robotics, use other techniques like "pick and place."

What's next: Sortera can be profitable as soon as its first plant reaches full capacity in 2024, Siemer says. Its leadership and investors are in the early stages of discussing potential exits, most likely an IPO.