Climate investors buying into 3D-printed homes

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

Startups developing 3D printers, robots and other tech to build homes with fewer materials and workers are drawing the attention of climate investors who see the sector as a potentially lucrative sustainability play.

Context: Climate investors tell Axios that they're taking on more meetings with founders using advanced tech to build homes.

Using a 3D printer or robots can enable a builder to use more sustainable materials or rely less on diesel-fueled machinery.

The approach, if faster, can also offer a path to more quickly addressing the U.S. housing shortage — not to mention its huge pipeline of home buyers.

Driving the news: Diamond Age, a Phoenix startup founded by a former Tesla engineer to build homes with robots, is pursuing a fresh capital raise, CTO Russell Varone tells Axios.

What they're saying: "The only way to help solve the housing crisis is automation," Varone says.

By the numbers: The "advanced home construction" sector drew $4.9 billion in U.S. investment last year, according to PitchBook data shared with Axios.