Climate investors buying into 3D-printed homes
Startups developing 3D printers, robots and other tech to build homes with fewer materials and workers are drawing the attention of climate investors who see the sector as a potentially lucrative sustainability play.
Context: Climate investors tell Axios that they're taking on more meetings with founders using advanced tech to build homes.
- Using a 3D printer or robots can enable a builder to use more sustainable materials or rely less on diesel-fueled machinery.
- The approach, if faster, can also offer a path to more quickly addressing the U.S. housing shortage — not to mention its huge pipeline of home buyers.
Driving the news: Diamond Age, a Phoenix startup founded by a former Tesla engineer to build homes with robots, is pursuing a fresh capital raise, CTO Russell Varone tells Axios.
What they're saying: "The only way to help solve the housing crisis is automation," Varone says.
By the numbers: The "advanced home construction" sector drew $4.9 billion in U.S. investment last year, according to PitchBook data shared with Axios.
- Recent deals include Plant Prefab's $42 million Series C in December for sustainable prefabricated homes , Assembly OSN's $38 million Series A for modular construction, and Agorus' $6.5 million seed round in June 2022 for architecture software.