Exclusive: Aperio raises $9M to scrub industrial data

Aperio has raised $9 million in a Series A extension to help energy providers sort through millions of data points to increase uptime — and avoid disaster.

Why it matters: Electronic sensors are only as effective as the humans who use them.

How it works: Power plants, refineries, pipeline operators, and factories have deployed millions of sensors to boost efficiency, detect problems and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

That's unleashed an ocean of data. And before it can even be interpreted, it needs to be cleaned to fix missing information, faulty readings, or other problems.

Aperio's software compares historical data to current readings to flag anomalies.

What they're saying: "If you make business decisions on poor data, you're going to have poor businesses," CEO Jonas Hellgren tells Axios.

Driving the news: Momenta led the company's all-equity extension, which closed Aug. 3.

Chevron Technology Ventures, NextEra Energy, National Grid Partners, Delek US, and Israeli oil refinery and chemicals company Bazan Group joined.

Of note: The Boston-based startup previously raised $8.5 million in its initial Series A in October 2020.

"The Series A round was relatively small," National Grid Partners vice president Andre Turenne tells Axios. "Companies require a bit more capital to get to Series B metrics."

What's next: Aperio is using the capital to add to its team to meet surging demand. About 75% of the company's business is in the U.S. and the rest is in Europe.