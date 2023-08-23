Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Exclusive: Matt Eggers joins Prelude from BEV

Alan Neuhauser
Matt Eggers, now of Prelude Ventures. Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios; Photo: Courtesy of Prelude Ventures

Longtime climate investor Matt Eggers joined Prelude Ventures this week, departing Breakthrough Energy Ventures, where he was partner, Axios has learned exclusively.

Why it matters: Eggers is a prominent figure in climate investing, and moving between two of the most well-known venture firms in the sector.

Details: Eggers joined Prelude as managing director. The San Francisco-based firm has largely focused on early-stage investments, though not exclusively.

  • "It's a small, nimble team that can make quick decisions, and it's a powerful brand with climate-tech founders, because they've been at this for a long time," Eggers tells Axios.

Zoom in: Eggers previously led early-stage investing at Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

  • He also held roles at Tesla, rooftop solar giant Sunrun, fuel cell producer Bloom Energy, software developer Yardi Systems, and biotech firm Genentech.

What he's saying: "A big challenge for venture capital–backed climate tech startups is middle-stage capital," Eggers says.

  • "People used to say there's not enough late-stage capital. There is a lot of late-stage capital — but it's waiting one or two more rounds for these companies to get further de-risked. Companies need to figure out how to plug that hole."

Context: Prelude's recent investments include Persefoni's $50 million Series C this summer, Luxwall's $33 million Series A, Form Energy's $450 million Series E last fall, and Fervo Energy's $138 million Series C last August.

