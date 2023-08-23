Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Matt Eggers, now of Prelude Ventures. Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios; Photo: Courtesy of Prelude Ventures

Longtime climate investor Matt Eggers joined Prelude Ventures this week, departing Breakthrough Energy Ventures, where he was partner, Axios has learned exclusively.

Why it matters: Eggers is a prominent figure in climate investing, and moving between two of the most well-known venture firms in the sector.

Details: Eggers joined Prelude as managing director. The San Francisco-based firm has largely focused on early-stage investments, though not exclusively.

"It's a small, nimble team that can make quick decisions, and it's a powerful brand with climate-tech founders, because they've been at this for a long time," Eggers tells Axios.

Zoom in: Eggers previously led early-stage investing at Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

He also held roles at Tesla, rooftop solar giant Sunrun, fuel cell producer Bloom Energy, software developer Yardi Systems, and biotech firm Genentech.

What he's saying: "A big challenge for venture capital–backed climate tech startups is middle-stage capital," Eggers says.

"People used to say there's not enough late-stage capital. There is a lot of late-stage capital — but it's waiting one or two more rounds for these companies to get further de-risked. Companies need to figure out how to plug that hole."

Context: Prelude's recent investments include Persefoni's $50 million Series C this summer, Luxwall's $33 million Series A, Form Energy's $450 million Series E last fall, and Fervo Energy's $138 million Series C last August.