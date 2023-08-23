Zeekr, the EV brand from Chinese auto giant Geely, plans to meet with investors in the coming weeks to test the appetite for a $1 billion IPO, according to Reuters.

Why it matters: The Chinese EV industry has boomed in recent years, but as their domestic market gets saturated they're looking abroad for more customers.

Details: Zeekr is seeking a $13 billion valuation for the deal, which is the same valuation it had in February when it raised $750 million from private investors including Mobileye founder and CEO Amnon Shashua, Guangzhou city's investment arm, and Chinese battery maker CATL.

Hangzhou-based Zeekr confidentially filed for an IPO last December, according to Geely, but didn't provide more details.

If Zeekr lists, it would be the largest listing by a Chinese company in two years, since Didi raised $4.4 billion in 2021.

Zeekr makes higher-end EVs, and Geely has said it plans to sell cars beyond China in the Netherlands, Sweden and Israel.

Big picture: China is the world's largest electric vehicle market with 60% of global EV sales, led by Chinese brands BYD and Geely, but also Tesla.