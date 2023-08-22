Exclusive: Pico MES raises $12.4M led by Bosch Ventures
Factory automation startup Pico MES has closed a $12.4 million round, the company tells Axios exclusively, as it seeks to expand its customer base and grow its team.
Why it matters: The U.S. is undergoing a manufacturing boom, but small and medium-sized factories have had fewer software and data tools available to connect the factory floor, drive efficiency and reduce errors.
Details: Bosch Ventures, the venture arm of automotive supplier Bosch, led the round. New investors Momenta and Counterpart Ventures also joined in.
- Existing investors Congruent Ventures, the VC arm of energy company Schneider Electric, Lemnos, and Union Labs also participated.
- Pico MES co-founder and CEO Ryan Kuhlenbeck previously worked in manufacturing at General Motors, Tesla and Alta Motors.
- The company, founded in 2019, has 30 deployments with customers including EV charging company Tritium and battery pack startup Lithos Energy.
Of note: "Having reliable data streams coming off the factory floor is extremely valuable," said the CEO of Lithos Energy, James Meredith.
Big picture: Manufacturing Execution Systems, which makes up the MES in Pico's name, have been around for years and companies that operate the largest factories commonly work with suppliers like Rockwell Automation.
- But "98% of factories have less than 500 employees," says Kuhlenbeck, and the technology needs to be more nimble, more quickly deployed and more affordable.
- "In order for factories to remain competitive they need to digitize their labor‐intensive production setups," Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director of Bosch Ventures, said in a statement.
- Low cost chips, ubiquitous wireless networks, smart algorithms and cloud computing are enabling the future of the connected factory.