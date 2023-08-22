Share on email (opens in new window)

Electric Era, which makes AI-powered fast chargers, has raised a Series A to deploy its EV gear at gas stations and convenience stores, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: A lack of reliable and fast charging stations remains a major barrier to the adoption of electric vehicles, and new software and hardware could boost capacity and reliability.

Details: Electric Era's round was led by HSBC Asset Management, and with participation by SQM, Blackhorn Ventures and Proeza Ventures.

The company, founded in 2019, uses batteries and onsite computing systems to fast charge an electric vehicle depending on the capability of the grid.

Engineers at the company hail from SpaceX, where some worked on SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet system.

Zoom in: Fast charging EVs takes a lot of energy. Utilities in certain regions are already worried about load spikes from neighborhoods filled with chargers.