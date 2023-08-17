David Crane, the Department of Energy's Under Secretary for Infrastructure, says to corporate leaders moving too slowly toward climate goals: "get on the front of the bus so you don't get run over by the bus."

Why he matters: A year ago, when the Inflation Reduction Act was passed into law, Crane was still in the private sector. Today the business leader and prior CEO of NRG Energy is bringing a sense of private sector urgency to federal energy policy.

That means helping the DOE implement its aggressive climate agenda on "a private-sector timetable, rather than a traditional government timetable," as he puts it.

On the one-year anniversary of the passing of the IRA, Axios chatted with Crane on what that legislation has done, newer technologies like direct air capture, and convincing the hard-to-abate sectors to move more quickly.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On the power of IRA: The Inflation Reduction Act has shifted the private sector mindset about the transition from brown to green in a way that the bipartisan infrastructure law did not.

That's because it's mainly tax credits and tax credits are much more immediate in their impact than big infrastructure projects. Everyone can access them.

On bringing his private sector experience to the government role: To achieve results we have to execute here at the Department of Energy across something like 90 different programs, and do it in a timely fashion.

The big thing about the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure law are that they extended the scope of what the DOE was supposed to take into account.

It's very much about worrying about offtake and things like that. That's a new area [for the DOE] and that's an area where I've been heavily involved personally with the private sector background.

On DAC technology: We announced two big awards, one based on Carbon Engineering technology, the other based on Climeworks technology. The team here identified early on the main challenge is scaling.

You have these two companies where I think the biggest unit in existence is 5,000 tons a year, and the statute says, we have to get a million tons. So we fashioned that program to recognize that the technology has a big scale up risk.

If you think of commercialization as being based on producing a product that society is willing to pay for, and the only product that direct air capture does is a pure stream of carbon, and there's no price on carbon, you have to get a little bit creative in how you think about commercialization.

On decarbonizing hard-to-abate: One of the programs that we haven't talked about is the $6 billion we have for industrial decarbonization. It's a pot of money that no other government on the face of the earth has.