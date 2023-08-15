Vietnamese EV maker VinFast debuts on Nasdaq
Shares in Vietnamese electric vehicle company VinFast debuted on the Nasdaq this morning, following the completion of its SPAC.
Why it matters: The public markets have been challenging for unprofitable electric vehicle players taking the SPAC route — all eyes are on this listing and whether it can stay above the wreckage.
Of note: VinFast originated from Vietnam's largest conglomerate, Vingroup, which was founded and is run by the country's richest man.
Driving the news: Shares in six-year-old VinFast rose in premarket trading this morning after merging with Hong Kong-based Black Spade Acquisition, a deal that valued the company at $23 billion.
- The company's shares were trading around $22 Tuesday morning.
- Just 4% of its shares were floated from the Nasdaq listing.
- Investors in Black Spade Acquisition cashed out over 80% of their shares after the deal with VinFast, leaving only about $14 million in the company's trust, Reuters reported.
Zoom in: VinFast started building an EV plant in North Carolina in late July with a planned production capacity of 150,000 vehicles a year.
- The company isn't profitable and reported a first quarter revenue drop of 49% from the previous year along with a net loss of $598 million. For the full year 2022, the company posted a loss of $2.1 billion.
- The company says it's sold 18,700 EVs globally and has another 26,000 reservations.
Big picture: The valuations of electric vehicle makers that have gone public via SPAC have plummeted, including Nikola, Canoo, Fisker, Workhorse, Lucid, Faraday Future and Lion Electric.
- Proterra, Electric Last Mile Solution, and Lordstown all filed for bankruptcy in recent months after seeing their shares tank following SPAC mergers.