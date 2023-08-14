Share on email (opens in new window)

Singapore investment giant Temasek led a $12 million investment in solar coatings startup Caelux, rounding out the Series A at $24 million in its final close.

Why it matters: The money will fund Caelux's plans to build the biggest factory outside China making perovskite-coated solar modules, which can generate up to 30% more energy than conventional panels.

Catch up fast: Solar modules typically use silicon to convert light into electricity. The use of perovskite, in addition to silicon, increases the energy production.

Combining silicon and perovskite onto the same panel converts a broader spectrum of light into electricity — generating a third more energy.

Among the challenges: durability and cost.

The latest: Caelux, based in Pasadena, says it's figured out how mass produce pervoskite-coated modules.

Driving the news: Reliance New Energy, Khosla Ventures, Mitsui Fudosan, and Fine Structure Ventures joined Temasek in the round, which closed this summer.

The round was raised at a $95 million post-money valuation.

What's next: Caelux is building a 100 MW factory in Baldwin Park, Calif.