Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Exclusive: Treehouse raises $10M to become the go-to EV charging installer

Alan Neuhauser
Illustration of lightbulb with a car filament

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Home EV charging installer Treehouse has raised $10 million to expand its business, Axios has learned exclusively.

Why it matters: The startup is fusing software developers with electricians as it seeks to serve EV owners overwhelmed by the process of choosing and installing a home charger.

How it works: Treehouse built software to provide an instant price quote for a home EV charger, particularly as car buyers haggle with dealers.

  • The startup then also handles permitting and installation.
  • "EV charging has been a main pain point for auto dealers," CEO Eric Owski tells Axios. "It becomes a deterrent to buying an EV."

The intrigue: Treehouse calls itself an electrification company, with plans to expand to heat pumps and electric water heaters.

Details: Montage Ventures and Trucks Venture Capital led the round, which was a mix of equity and convertible notes.

  • CarMax, Assurant Ventures, Acrew Capital, Gutter Capital, Detroit Venture Partners, Holman, and Automotive Ventures participated.

What's next: Treehouse is working with about 50 dealerships. The Detroit-based startup expects to add another 200-250 across the U.S. in the next three months.

  • Owski declined to elaborate on potential plans with CarMax, the used car giant.

💭 Alan's thought bubble: Treehouse's C-suite hails from the software industry, not the trades, per their LinkedIn bios — the kind of thing that makes Alan's brother, who is a professional plumber, want to lay down for a spell.

  • A nationwide shortage of electricians is challenging energy companies.
  • That said, picking an EV charger, finding an electrician, getting a quote, and scheduling installation is a gigantic pain in the neck — a hassle begging to be solved.
Go deeper