A concentrated solar power plant in al-Gharibiyah district on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Masdar, the clean energy company of United Arab Emirates, listed its debut $750 million green bond fund on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The market for sustainable bonds continues to grow, especially in the Middle East, despite a cooling economic market.

Driving the news: Abu Dhabi-based Masdar's first green bond issuance will fund clean energy projects and is part of a plan to raise up to $3 billion for 100 GW of clean energy capacity by 2030.

Masdar completed the green bond issuance in July through the sale of 10-year senior unsecured notes and said the issuance was "more than five times oversubscribed."

Masdar plans a secondary listing of its green bond offering later this year on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Big picture: Moody's forecasts $950 billion in global sustainable bond issuances in 2023, which includes green bonds.

Moody's VP of sustainable finance, Matthew Kuchtyak, said that sustainable bonds had seen unfettered growth up until 2021 and 2022 when there was a significant pullback from bond issuers.

However, 2023 is seeing a bit of a bounce back, and sustainable bond issuances are trending above Moody's forecast.

Zoom in: The Middle East is seeing particular growth in sustainable bond issuances.