Scoop: OpConnect pursuing $8M for EV charging

Electric vehicle charging service OpConnect raised $3 million in the first close of a planned $8 million Series A, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The startup is beefing up to meet breakneck demand from companies and local governments electrifying their vehicle fleets.

Details: OpConnect's first close last month was led by The 22 Fund, an LA-based investor that backs women- and minority-owned businesses in climate tech manufacturing and exporting.

"Even after this raise, we will be a majority minority-owned business," OpConnect CEO Dexter Turner tells Axios.

How it works: OpConnect is one of the early EV charging startups, having gotten its start in 2016 in Portland, Ore.

It sells, installs and services chargers, and offers a software subscription for managing them.

Zoom in: The company has built a roster of about 400 customers — mostly apartment buildings along the U.S. West Coast and in the Northeast.

As it's added to its sales teams, it's expanded to the Midwest and seen new demand for fleet charging from companies and local governments.

What they're saying: "One of the reasons I focused on multifamily properties — I'm a personal believer that, historically, low-income communities in this country, and especially communities of color, end up getting left behind anytime technology gets rolled out," Turner says.

"It's a bit of a personal mission to try and make sure that doesn't happen."

Of note: Turner sold his previous business, a flight instruments developer called OpTechnologies, to aviation giant Aerosonic in 2007.

What's next: OpConnect is arranging debt and project finance agreements to fund a leasing option for its EV chargers.