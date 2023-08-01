Exclusive: SnoFox raises $4.5M for cold chain sustainability

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Software developer SnoFox closed a $4.5 million seed round to reach more warehouses, shippers and other companies that store food and medications along the so-called "cold chain."

Why it matters: Keeping stuff cool demands huge amounts of electricity and can release potent greenhouse gases — making cold chain logistics a sector ripe for cost savings.

How it works: SnoFox offers its software and analytics to warehouses and other facilities as a subscription.

The NYC-based startup is working with 10 facilities in the U.S. It raised the seed round to expand hiring and onboard more customers.

Details: Voyager Ventures led the all-equity round, which closed in March.

Pale Blue Dot, Ponderosa Ventures and Mudcake participated.

State of play: Nearly 80% of cold storage sites were built before 2000.

Meanwhile: Refrigerators often leak hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, which are magnitudes more powerful than carbon dioxide.

Bottom line: Shipping and storing food generates 3.5% of global emissions — even as mountains of food are ultimately lost to unreliable refrigeration.

1 fun thing: CEO Ben Rubin founded the company with his older brother, Matt.