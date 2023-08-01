Scoop: Denmark raising $800M waste fund

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Danish government is raising up to $800 million for a new fund targeting investments in waste management and waste handling.

Why it matters: The fund underscores the complexity and amount of money needed to address a hardware-heavy sector that's historically been difficult to monetize for venture investors.

Catch up fast: The fund, known as Investment Fund for Developing Countries, has built a roughly $1.3 billion impact-driven project portfolio.

You may recognize the name from last week — IFU led Bright's $31.5 million Series C to expand rooftop solar in Mexico.

The latest: IFU began raising for its new waste-focused fund in July, Thomas Hougaard, IFU's head of green energy and infrastructure, tells Axios.

"No official commitments, but we’ve already been around the block and spoken to the LPs and have a good feeling from them," Hougaard says.

Zoom in: The fund will pursue minority investments, with checks starting at $25 million for companies valued at $100 million or more.

"It's impact growth capital, so we are targeting low to mid-teen returns," Hougaard says.

What they're saying: The market cooldown of the past year or so hasn't weighed too heavily on IFU's fundraising — including this latest raise that will near $1 billion.