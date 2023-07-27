EV.energy raises $33M for charging software
EV.energy, which develops software for managing electric vehicle charging, closed a $33 million Series B this month.
Why it matters: The London-based startup says its software can convert EVs from pure electric consumers to resources that can bolster the grid.
How it works: EV.energy sits at the intersection of drivers who need to charge their cars, the automakers who build them, and the electric utilities pumping out the juice.
- Its software essentially enables electric utilities to dial back EV chargers when the grid is under strain.
- Drivers who opt-in, meanwhile, get compensated for the service, typically with credits toward their electric bills.
Big picture: Electric vehicles consume electricity — but they can also free up capacity or even add electricity to the grid.
- Utilities, grid operators and investors are pouring money into software that can control all those batteries on wheels.
By the numbers: EV.energy has registered 120,000 drivers on its app, such as through partnerships with utilities like Con Edison in New York.
Details: National Grid Partners led the startup's all-equity round.
- Aviva Ventures, Wex Venture Capital and Jaguar Land Rover's investment arm, InMotion Ventures, joined.
- Existing investors Energy Impact Partners, Future Energy Ventures and ArcTern Ventures also participated.
- National Grid Partners senior director Bobby Kandaswamy joined EV.energy's four-person board.
Meanwhile, utility National Grid, automaker Volkswagen Group, solar manufacturer Maxeon, and engineering giant Siemens are among EV.energy's partners.