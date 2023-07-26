Exclusive: Ampcontrol nets $10M to manage EV fleet charging
Ampcontrol closed a $10 million Series A this month to expand its management software for electric vehicle fleets.
Why it matters: Delivery companies, school bus networks, and taxi fleets are racing to go electric — but broken chargers are threatening to upend their bottom lines.
Details: The Westly Group led the all-equity round. Existing investors AngelPad and Lorimer Ventures participated.
- Westly partner Emily Fritze joined Ampcontrol's five-member board.
State of play: Businesses and governments are rushing to add plug-in and battery-electric vehicles to their fleets to cut fuel costs and fulfill mandates.
Reality check: EV chargers regularly break. And mismanaged charging can rapidly inflate electricity bills.
- Only 72.5% of public chargers were functional, per a Berkeley survey last fall in the Bay Area.
Be smart: That figure would be catastrophic for delivery trucks, buses, or taxis.
- "If they don’t get their vehicles out, they lose business," Ampcontrol CEO Joachim Lohse tells Axios.
What's happening: The startup's software enables fleet operators to monitor their chargers and keep uptime above 99%.
- "No one wants to have to call their supervisor because half the trucks aren’t going out," Lohse says.
What's next: Ampcontrol is working with 20-plus fleet operators in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and countries in Latin America and Africa.
- It raised the Series A to expand further and potentially add services like traffic and weather integration.