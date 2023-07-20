Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

Record-setting wildfires are stoking a surge in deal-making.

Why it matters: Soot-covered homeowners, local governments and wildland firefighters are clamoring for tech to predict and contain blazes.

Driving the news: Vibrant Planet, a software developer for land management, acquired wildfire analysis and modeling provider Pyrologix for cash and stock, the companies tell Axios.

The deal closed June 30. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Details: Vibrant's investors include Day One Ventures, Cthulhu Ventures, Earthshot Ventures, Elemental Excelerator and Halogen Ventures, per PitchBook.

Pyrologix, based in Missoula, Montana, was bootstrapped, founder Joe Scott tells Axios.

Zoom in: Vibrant Planet, based in Incline Village, Nevada, near fire-prone Lake Tahoe, had built expertise in flood and drought resilience.

As the chart above shows, the ferocity of climate-fueled wildfires has unleashed a wave of capital — both from investors and from customers.

"Just in the last year, the attention and amount of federal and private solutions going into wildfire is mind-blowing," Vibrant Planet CEO Allison Wolff tells Axios.

State of play: Other recent wildfire deals include Frontline Wildfire Defense's $6.4 million seed round for sensors and smart-sprinklers, Pano's $17 million Series A extension for detection tech, and miner Compasss Minerals' acquisition of eco-friendly fire suppressant developer Fortress.

Plus: Xprize in April announced an $11 million competition for wildfire tech.

And investor Bill Clerico's venture firm, Convective Capital, last year raised $35 million to exclusively focus on wildfires.

Be smart: The bulk of wildfire startups seem to be concentrated in sensing and prediction — less so on physical management.

“I think what we do see is overcrowding in certain areas and lack of focus in other areas,” Clerico recently told Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva.

