Expert voices: Tani Brown talks seats at the table

Alan Neuhauser
Photo illustration of Tani Brown, principal at Muus Climate Partners, next to the Muus logo and various shapes

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo courtesy of Muus Climate Partners

Investors may be pouring billions into climate tech, but the sector is still at the early stages of talent-development and goal-setting — especially when it comes to who's getting that money, Muus Climate Partners principal Tani Brown tells Axios.

Why she matters: Even the most seasoned climate veterans are scratching their heads over how to tap the rivers of capital flowing from state and federal coffers.

  • Brown, a former Fulbright scholar with a background in DEI, works with founders to not only run their shops but grab those non-dilutive dollars.

This interview was lightly edited.

What was the big news in climate tech this week?

What would you add to the narrative?

  • Even when we hear about major breakthroughs, there’s white space for innovation to scale faster. Acceleration is everything.

One tip for climate tech investors or founders?

  • Make your economic value prop undeniable.

Four fun things:

💼 First job: Youth basketball coach in LA.

👑 Proudest deal: Nth Cycle and its manufacturing plant for nickel and cobalt production.

🤦 Facepalm deal: NFTs for carbon offsets. Carbon offsets aren’t doing much, and NFTs aren’t making them better.

💡 In three-ish words, one change you would make to climate tech investing: More seats at the table.

