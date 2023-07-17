Graphite One gets $37.5M defense grant to mine battery minerals

Share on email (opens in new window)

The U.S. subsidiary of mining company Graphite One will receive a $37.5 million Defense Production Act grant to develop a giant mine in Alaska.

Why it matters: The U.S. doesn't produce any graphite — the biggest ingredient by weight in EV batteries.

What's happening: The U.S. Defense Department is throwing its weight behind America's first new graphite mine, with money appropriated by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Flashback: Last year, President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed local production of battery materials.

The Korean War-era law empowers the federal government to make grants, contracts and loans to industries it says are critical to national security.

Graphite was one of five minerals in the White House announcement last spring. The others: lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese

The latest: Graphite One and its U.S. subsidiary, Graphite One (Alaska), is pursuing a feasibility study at the so-called Graphite Creek deposit in western Alaska.

The company is aiming to mine the material and ship it to a proposed refinery in Washington.

Context: China produces nearly 70% of the world's graphite.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) held up a lump of graphite on the Senate floor last week to call for domestic production of the mineral.

What's next: The Defense Department grant requires Graphite One to match the $37.5 million award — raising the likelihood of an equity raise.

Meanwhile, the White House in June conditionally committed $9.2 billion to Ford under the government's Defense Production Act authority to build three EV-battery factories.