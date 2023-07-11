Small nuclear reactor startup Oklo plans to raise up to $500 million and go public via a SPAC by merging with AltC Acquisition Corp, a company co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Why it matters: The offering represents a gutsy bet on the emerging sector of small-scale nuclear reactors, at a time when SPACs have been battered and, for the most part, abandoned during the past year.

Details: Oklo, a Y-Combinator startup co-founded in 2013, says the SPAC plans to close in early 2024 and values the company at a pre-money equity value of $850 million.