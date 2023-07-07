Carlyle sets $2B cap for second renewables fund

Share on email (opens in new window)

Private equity giant Carlyle has raised more than $591.4 million for its second renewables and sustainable energy fund, per an SEC filing.

Why it matters: The raise has spurred Carlyle to set a $2 billion cap — nearly triple the fund's first renewables fund.

Details: Carlyle began raising for its Renewable & Sustainable Energy Fund II in June 2022, per the firm's SEC filing.

Zoom in: The fund expects to make 10 to 15 investments spanning $75 million to $250 million, per a Buyouts Insider report, citing a presentation last year to Boston Retirement System.

It's planning control or significant minority stakes. Target sectors include solar, wind and battery storage, EV infrastructure, industrial decarbonization, and infrastructure service and equipment providers.

Flashback: Carlyle previously collected more than $700 million for its first renewables fund in 2021.

That fund's investments include D.C.-based utility-scale developer Copia Power and Canadian developer Amp Solar.

Context: The new Carlyle fund joins a growing list of multibillion-dollar renewables vehicles from private equity heavyweights.