Electric utility Duke Energy agreed to sell its commercial distributed-generation business to an affiliate of private equity giant ArcLight Capital Partners for $364 million.

Why it matters: The nine-figure deal is the latest step by Duke to extricate itself from unregulated electricity markets.

Details: Duke will sell its commercial solar business, REC Solar. It had acquired a majority stake in the business in 2015.

It's also offloading fuel-cell projects managed by Bloom Energy, the San Jose, Calif.-based fuel-cell manufacturer and installer.

The portfolios amount to about 200 MW, a Duke spokesperson tells Axios.

Zoom in: Duke says it expects to make $259 million in the sale, which it anticipates closing this year.

The deal comes a few weeks after the Charlotte-based utility announced plans to sell a 3.4 GW portfolio of large or "utility-scale" solar, wind and battery storage projects to Brookfield Renewables for $2.8 billion including debt.

Between the lines: Duke's utility-scale and commercial-scale portfolios were in unregulated markets. The company says it's pivoting to focus on its regulated assets.

Catch up fast: In traditional "regulated" markets, utilities build power plants and transmission lines, then pass the cost to customers in their electric bills. The process can be slow but brings predictable returns.

In unregulated markets, project developers and operators compete on cost — promising potential bigger upside but possibly more risk.

State of play: Solar and wind have faced mounting costs from supply-chain disruptions, trade disputes, grid-connection delays, labor shortages and inflation.