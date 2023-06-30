Carlyle to buy major stake in sustainability firm Anthesis
Mega fund Carlyle plans to acquire a majority stake in Anthesis, a sustainability advisory firm.
Why it matters: Global regulations and voluntary net zero targets are pushing companies and organizations to adopt ESG practices and manage their carbon emissions.
Details: The companies said details of the transaction are not being disclosed.
- Investment firm Palatine is reinvesting for a minority stake in Anthesis alongside Anthesis’ employee shareholders.
Zoom in: Anthesis says it has 4,000 customers across corporates, financial services and governmental groups.
Big picture: While ESG might be a dirty word for some in financing, there's no denying that demand to help companies meet net zero targets and build sustainability plans continues to grow.