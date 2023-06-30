Share on email (opens in new window)

Mega fund Carlyle plans to acquire a majority stake in Anthesis, a sustainability advisory firm.

Why it matters: Global regulations and voluntary net zero targets are pushing companies and organizations to adopt ESG practices and manage their carbon emissions.

Details: The companies said details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Investment firm Palatine is reinvesting for a minority stake in Anthesis alongside Anthesis’ employee shareholders.

Zoom in: Anthesis says it has 4,000 customers across corporates, financial services and governmental groups.

Big picture: While ESG might be a dirty word for some in financing, there's no denying that demand to help companies meet net zero targets and build sustainability plans continues to grow.