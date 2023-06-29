Climate tech-focused Prithvi Ventures is raising a second fund with a target of $50 million to invest in seed-stage climate tech startups, Axios has learned exclusively.

Why it matters: Led by general partner Kunal Sethi, Prithvi is one of the more prolific pre-seed and seed climate tech investors and has funded startups in sectors including batteries, recycling and carbon capture.

Details: Prithvi has begun raising the new fund and has already invested in three startups from it, Sethi says.

In total, Prithvi has a book value of $52.3 million across 36 startups including Amprius, Mars Materials, 6K and Capra Biosciences.

According to a new report from Silicon Valley Bank, Prithvi, which means "Mother Earth" in Sanskrit, was the fifth most prolific seed-stage climate investor. (Sethi says the report doesn't include a complete list of Prithvi's investments.)

Prithvi's first investment was into Amprius in early 2021, which went on to go public via SPAC just a short time later.

Of note: Sethi said that 33% of the fund's portfolio companies have female founders, and for fund two he's aiming to raise that to 60%.

Zoom in: Sethi says he's particularly excited about startups looking at synthetic biology and fermentation, which can develop products like biochemicals and biofuels or new materials and textiles.

Prithvi helps portfolio companies work on developing a life cycle analysis and a path for their climate tech products to eventually be priced competitively instead of having a green premium.

Big picture: Funding for growth-stage climate tech startups has slowed this year, but investors still seem bullish on early-stage companies.