Apollo leads up to $2B investment in chipmaker Wolfspeed

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Private equity giant Apollo Global Management is leading an investment of up to $2 billion in U.S. chipmaker Wolfspeed.

Why it matters: An ugly boom-bust cycle forced epic delays in electric vehicle manufacturing and sent companies racing to lock down semiconductor supplies.

Details: The investors led by Apollo are making a debt investment between $1 billion and $2 billion in Durham, North Carolina-based Wolfspeed, which is looking to expand its presence in the U.S. market.

The financing would amount to $1.25 billion cash with another $750 million available later, structured as seven-year secured notes, per Bloomberg.

Of note: Wolfspeed last fall announced an agreement to supply Jaguar Land Rover Automotive, which aims to use Wolfspeed's silicon-carbide chips to increase efficiency and range.