Apollo leads up to $2B investment in chipmaker Wolfspeed
Private equity giant Apollo Global Management is leading an investment of up to $2 billion in U.S. chipmaker Wolfspeed.
Why it matters: An ugly boom-bust cycle forced epic delays in electric vehicle manufacturing and sent companies racing to lock down semiconductor supplies.
Details: The investors led by Apollo are making a debt investment between $1 billion and $2 billion in Durham, North Carolina-based Wolfspeed, which is looking to expand its presence in the U.S. market.
- The financing would amount to $1.25 billion cash with another $750 million available later, structured as seven-year secured notes, per Bloomberg.
Of note: Wolfspeed last fall announced an agreement to supply Jaguar Land Rover Automotive, which aims to use Wolfspeed's silicon-carbide chips to increase efficiency and range.