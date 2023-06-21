Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Supercritical, a startup building a carbon removal marketplace, raised a $13 million series A led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Why it matters: Companies are increasingly setting net zero goals, but are becoming wary of using carbon offsets as a way to hit their targets.

Details: RTP Global, Greencode Ventures, and MMC Ventures also joined the round.

How it works: London-based Supercritical works with corporate partners — mostly U.K. tech firms today — and aggregates their demand to buy offsets from carbon removal projects.

Carbon removal is a broad sector and includes diverse methods like installing direct air capture machines, or producing a biochar that captures carbon dioxide.

Supercritical also uses carbon accounting software to help its customers track and manage their emissions.

The startup says it has a team of scientists that vet all of the projects it includes in its marketplace.

Supercritical plans to use the funding to hire and expand the team, as well as bring in customers beyond the tech sector.

Zoom in: Scientists caution that to prevent the worst effects of climate change, the world needs to remove carbon from the atmosphere, not just halt global carbon emissions.

Voluntary carbon offsets have been plagued with controversy, and many companies are looking for alternatives to help achieve challenging net zero goals.

Carbon removal offsets have come into fashion as a more authentic way to reach reduction targets, and companies like Stripe have led the way by pledging large investments into carbon removal projects.

The big picture: Carbon removal technologies are at an early stage and some like direct air capture have yet to be proven at scale.

Many of the projects that are removing carbon from the atmosphere are expensive, and cost far more than $100 per ton.

Supercritical has found some traction in the tech sector because profit margins can be high enough to afford the premium cost of carbon removal.

To move beyond tech buyers, carbon removal projects need to grow in scale and come down in costs.

Of note: The co-founder and CEO Michelle You, previously founded SongKick, which sold most of its assets to Warner Music Group several years ago.