Supercritical raises $13M for carbon removal market
Supercritical, a startup building a carbon removal marketplace, raised a $13 million series A led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.
Why it matters: Companies are increasingly setting net zero goals, but are becoming wary of using carbon offsets as a way to hit their targets.
Details: RTP Global, Greencode Ventures, and MMC Ventures also joined the round.
How it works: London-based Supercritical works with corporate partners — mostly U.K. tech firms today — and aggregates their demand to buy offsets from carbon removal projects.
- Carbon removal is a broad sector and includes diverse methods like installing direct air capture machines, or producing a biochar that captures carbon dioxide.
- Supercritical also uses carbon accounting software to help its customers track and manage their emissions.
- The startup says it has a team of scientists that vet all of the projects it includes in its marketplace.
- Supercritical plans to use the funding to hire and expand the team, as well as bring in customers beyond the tech sector.
Zoom in: Scientists caution that to prevent the worst effects of climate change, the world needs to remove carbon from the atmosphere, not just halt global carbon emissions.
- Voluntary carbon offsets have been plagued with controversy, and many companies are looking for alternatives to help achieve challenging net zero goals.
- Carbon removal offsets have come into fashion as a more authentic way to reach reduction targets, and companies like Stripe have led the way by pledging large investments into carbon removal projects.
The big picture: Carbon removal technologies are at an early stage and some like direct air capture have yet to be proven at scale.
- Many of the projects that are removing carbon from the atmosphere are expensive, and cost far more than $100 per ton.
- Supercritical has found some traction in the tech sector because profit margins can be high enough to afford the premium cost of carbon removal.
- To move beyond tech buyers, carbon removal projects need to grow in scale and come down in costs.
Of note: The co-founder and CEO Michelle You, previously founded SongKick, which sold most of its assets to Warner Music Group several years ago.
- She found climate religion while backpacking around the world and reading the Patagonia founder's book on environmentalism and business.