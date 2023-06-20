Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

GreenPlaces closed a $13 million Series A as the software maker aims to reach more restaurants, white-collar offices and other businesses trying to hit new decarbonization goals.

Why it matters: The startup is part of a growing ecosystem supporting companies with emissions cuts across supply chains and service providers.

Details: Redpoint Ventures led the all-equity round, which closed in May.

Felicis and Tishman Speyer Ventures, the real estate giant's venture arm, participated.

GreenPlaces declined to disclose the round's valuation.

Of note: "We could be self-sustaining right now if we wanted to be. We’re just continually investing into growth," CEO Alex Lassiter tells Axios. "We raised opportunistically."

Lassiter's previous startup, a hospitality SaaS called Gather, merged with another in 2020 and was acquired by General Atlantic this spring.

How it works: GreenPlaces built software that's essentially a one-stop-shop for businesses looking to shrink their carbon footprints and their utility bills.

Its target customer spans 500 to 10,000 employees — big, but a fraction of the average Fortune 500 workforce.

Between the lines: The Raleigh, N.C.-based startup occupies a B2B niche that's mostly dominated by sustainability consultants.

GreenPlaces says its SaaS is faster, cheaper and more comprehensive.

Other software startups taking a run at the sector include Greenly and Planetly. The latter shut down in November.

The intrigue: GreenPlaces' approach has proved appealing to franchises, which are increasingly being called upon to follow corporate sustainability goals.