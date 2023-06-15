AI startup Reask, which has developed a tool to better assess the risks associated with tropical cyclones, closed a $6.55 million seed round.

Why it's the BFD: Climate change is crushing the insurance industry and insurance firms are becoming insolvent or refusing coverage in regions exposed to extreme weather and wildfires.

What they're saying: "Insurance is the first line of defense against climate risk," says Reask CEO Jamie Rodney.

How it works: Founded five years ago, Reask's AI uses data from the complex and changing physics of natural disasters. The models — called physics-based risk modeling — can be more accurate, helping insurers and others to make better predictions.

"You have to understand the physics of the climate to reduce the risks of the climate," says Rodney, who joined Reask from the insurance industry.

Of note: Reask plans to use the funding to expand its models to include other disasters (beyond cyclones), and expand into the U.S.

The round was led by Collaborative and Mastry Ventures, with participation by Macdoch Ventures and Tencent.

Reask previously raised a pre-seed round that included SV Angel and Hawktail.

The big picture: The insurance industry has been looking at climate risk for decades, but extreme weather events are becoming more intense and more frequent. The current models used to predict risk largely rely on historical data, but with climate change making previously rare events more common, history is only so useful.

Other startups, like Mitiga Solutions, are also developing physics-based climate modeling tools.

The bottom line: Artificial intelligence will be a crucial tool for the insurance and financial sectors to help face the challenging new world of extreme record-breaking weather.