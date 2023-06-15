Expert voices: Charging for the masses

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's not every day an investor points us to his latest single. But climate-tech veteran Andrew Shapiro tells Axios that he was so caught up in incompatible charging hardware for electric vehicles that he penned the jangly rock tune "Electrify Me."

Why he matters: Are the lyrics really about EVs? We leave that to the artist. But he's been in the climate space since 2000 as both investor and founder.

His investment firm Broadscale recently backed last-mile charging-depot developer EV Realty and electric fleet provider Revel.

This interview was lightly edited for length and clarity.

What was the big news in climate tech this week?

GM’s announcement that it is joining Ford in using Tesla’s Supercharger Network and its charging standard is major news.

Incompatible charging hardware has made it difficult for startups, incumbents and consumers who want to go electric.

What would you add to the narrative?

Interoperability is key to expediting EV adoption, given that range anxiety is the No. 2 reason why consumers don’t buy EVs.

This will put pressure on other automakers and EV charging companies to use Tesla’s charging standard as opposed to the one used by the rest of the industry — Betamax, anyone? — though Tesla will have to support both to get federal incentives.

The White House wants Tesla to open its charging network, which it already is doing in Europe and by making its IP available to others.

The endorsement by rivals validates the reach and reliability of Tesla’s network — and could lead public investors to reevaluate Tesla and its EV charging competitors.

By contrast, what's going under-noticed?

There is a downside for Tesla, as its proprietary network of 45,000 charging stations globally is a key reason customers choose a Tesla vehicle over rival EVs.

Without that advantage, Tesla could lose market share, which declined to 58% of the U.S. EV market in Q4, down from nearly 78% the year before.

One tip for climate tech investors or founders:

There are many charging use-cases not served by Tesla today. Examples include urban fleets like ride hailing and taxis, last-mile delivery, and other commercial vehicles. Broadscale is actively investing in these areas.

Three fun things:

💼 First job: I ran the Aspen Institute’s Internet Policy Project, which helped create ICANN, the global governance body for the internet’s domain system.

👑 Proudest investment: California Bioenergy, a dairy-farm RNG developer co-founded in 2006. Brookfield announced an investment in CalBio of up to $500 million last December.

🤦 Facepalm investment: A distributed wind finance company that tried a solar lease model unsuccessfully.