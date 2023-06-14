Crowdfunding site Raise Green adds $1M to seed round

Share on email (opens in new window)

Raise Green, an ESG and renewables investment site, added $1 million to its seed round, capping the round at $2.2 million this month, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The site effectively enables casual investors to back renewables projects from their couch.

Details: The Connecticut Innovations Climate Tech Fund led the round. Skyview Ventures joined, along with several angels and crowdfunders.

The company raised $1.2 million in October.

How it works: Raise Green is akin to a Robinhood or Kickstarter for climate investing.

It's FINRA and SEC registered, and doesn't require users to be accredited investors, meaning anyone can create an account and invest in renewable energy projects.

Of note: The company has worked with building efficiency startup BlocPower and community solar company WeSolar, it tells Axios.

Zoom in: The company takes a success fee from the project side once it hits funding goals.