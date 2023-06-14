Crowdfunding site Raise Green adds $1M to seed round
Raise Green, an ESG and renewables investment site, added $1 million to its seed round, capping the round at $2.2 million this month, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The site effectively enables casual investors to back renewables projects from their couch.
Details: The Connecticut Innovations Climate Tech Fund led the round. Skyview Ventures joined, along with several angels and crowdfunders.
- The company raised $1.2 million in October.
How it works: Raise Green is akin to a Robinhood or Kickstarter for climate investing.
- It's FINRA and SEC registered, and doesn't require users to be accredited investors, meaning anyone can create an account and invest in renewable energy projects.
Of note: The company has worked with building efficiency startup BlocPower and community solar company WeSolar, it tells Axios.
Zoom in: The company takes a success fee from the project side once it hits funding goals.
- Raise Green works with Amalgamated Bank to support the issuing parties when they need a banking partner or credit line, a hurdle that often faces smaller project developers attempting to finance new developments.