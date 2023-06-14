Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Macquarie's $250 million investment this week in Galway Sustainable Capital shows that the infrastructure giants are starting to step more deeply into climate tech.

Why it matters: These big sources of capital have been hesitant to enter the climate space, where check sizes tend to be much smaller.

Macquarie, the world's largest infrastructure asset manager, offers the latest sign that this status quo is shifting.

The latest: Macquarie's Green Investment Group closed its investment last week in Galway, via the group's Energy Transition Solutions fund.

How it works: Galway, based in D.C., effectively invests private equity dollars in climate projects.

The intrigue: Galway's average check size is $10 million to $50 million — fractions of what infrastructure investors deploy.

Zoom in: Infrastructure investors are taking more meetings with climate-tech companies, sources say.

But they've so far made relatively few investments, either because climate sectors are still seen as nascent, or because the check sizes are too small.

What they're saying: "If you have a multibillion-dollar fund, it's very difficult to invest $10 million at a time, because you have to deploy your investors’ capital in a timely fashion," Galway CEO Jennifer Von Bismarck tells Axios.

Be smart: Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act are helping stoke infrastructure interest.