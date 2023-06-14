Macquarie moves deeper into climate
Macquarie's $250 million investment this week in Galway Sustainable Capital shows that the infrastructure giants are starting to step more deeply into climate tech.
Why it matters: These big sources of capital have been hesitant to enter the climate space, where check sizes tend to be much smaller.
- Macquarie, the world's largest infrastructure asset manager, offers the latest sign that this status quo is shifting.
The latest: Macquarie's Green Investment Group closed its investment last week in Galway, via the group's Energy Transition Solutions fund.
How it works: Galway, based in D.C., effectively invests private equity dollars in climate projects.
The intrigue: Galway's average check size is $10 million to $50 million — fractions of what infrastructure investors deploy.
Zoom in: Infrastructure investors are taking more meetings with climate-tech companies, sources say.
- But they've so far made relatively few investments, either because climate sectors are still seen as nascent, or because the check sizes are too small.
What they're saying: "If you have a multibillion-dollar fund, it's very difficult to invest $10 million at a time, because you have to deploy your investors’ capital in a timely fashion," Galway CEO Jennifer Von Bismarck tells Axios.
Be smart: Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act are helping stoke infrastructure interest.
- “What was an academically interesting opportunity a year ago is now an investable opportunity,” said William Demas, Americas head of Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group.