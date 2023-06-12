Exclusive: Helixintel closes $11M Series A for building management

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Helixintel raised an $11 million Series A for its building-management software, Axios has learned exclusively.

Details: National Grid Partners, the corporate venture arm of utility National Grid, led the all-equity round. Munich Re Ventures, Stellifi, and Motivate Ventures also participated.

National Grid Partners is joining the company's board.

How it works: The software enables building owners and their insurers to monitor everything from HVAC systems to Zambonis, allowing them to cut consumption and prevent outages.

Of note: Helixintel was built for the insurance industry.

Insurance companies offer the software to building owners, who then use it to keep an eye on fridges, boilers, sump pumps and pretty much any other machine.

The idea: replace an old boiler before the next blizzard — or an aging Zamboni before the big game.

The intrigue: The real-time software can enable electric utilities to introduce demand-response programs, which encourage buildings to briefly turn off washing machines or dial-back an air conditioners to free capacity on strained electric grids.

The software can also alert users to swap in more efficient equipment.

What's next: Helixintel is seeing rapid growth in commercial real estate, the public sector, and small-scale industrial.