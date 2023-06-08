The 5% problem for battery range

Adding just 5% to electric vehicle range every year will cause battery-materials demand to soar 50% by the end of this decade, per the latest outlook from Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Why it matters: Drivers, automakers, investors — everyone’s obsessed with driving farther on a single charge. But that may be the wrong benchmark.

What they're saying: "An annual BEV range increase of 5% in China, the US and Europe from 2023 to 2030 would add nearly 50% more demand for lithium, nickel and cobalt in those markets," BNEF writes, referring to battery electric vehicles in the world's largest EV markets.

Plus: "This would also push out the date for EV price parity."

What's happening: Range has long been the big benchmark guiding investment decisions in EVs — both by investors choosing which companies to back, and by drivers deciding which car to buy.

Problem is, there isn't anywhere near the raw-materials production or mining capacity to meet the demand for greater range.

Zoom in: Bloomberg suggests a refocus on charging, not range.

"Improved charger density and charging speed could reduce range requirements in the long term," it notes. "Dense public charging networks" would "avoid an EV range ‘arms race.’"

💭 Our thought bubble: If you're reading this thinking, "We've been calling for better funding for EV charging for years," you're not wrong.