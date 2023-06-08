Axios Pro Exclusive Content

The 5% problem for battery range

Alan Neuhauser
45 mins ago
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Adding just 5% to electric vehicle range every year will cause battery-materials demand to soar 50% by the end of this decade, per the latest outlook from Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Why it matters: Drivers, automakers, investors — everyone’s obsessed with driving farther on a single charge. But that may be the wrong benchmark.

What they're saying: "An annual BEV range increase of 5% in China, the US and Europe from 2023 to 2030 would add nearly 50% more demand for lithium, nickel and cobalt in those markets," BNEF writes, referring to battery electric vehicles in the world's largest EV markets.

Plus: "This would also push out the date for EV price parity."

What's happening: Range has long been the big benchmark guiding investment decisions in EVs — both by investors choosing which companies to back, and by drivers deciding which car to buy.

  • Problem is, there isn't anywhere near the raw-materials production or mining capacity to meet the demand for greater range.

Zoom in: Bloomberg suggests a refocus on charging, not range.

  • "Improved charger density and charging speed could reduce range requirements in the long term," it notes. "Dense public charging networks" would "avoid an EV range ‘arms race.’"

💭 Our thought bubble: If you're reading this thinking, "We've been calling for better funding for EV charging for years," you're not wrong.

