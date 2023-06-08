The 5% problem for battery range
Adding just 5% to electric vehicle range every year will cause battery-materials demand to soar 50% by the end of this decade, per the latest outlook from Bloomberg New Energy Finance.
Why it matters: Drivers, automakers, investors — everyone’s obsessed with driving farther on a single charge. But that may be the wrong benchmark.
What they're saying: "An annual BEV range increase of 5% in China, the US and Europe from 2023 to 2030 would add nearly 50% more demand for lithium, nickel and cobalt in those markets," BNEF writes, referring to battery electric vehicles in the world's largest EV markets.
Plus: "This would also push out the date for EV price parity."
What's happening: Range has long been the big benchmark guiding investment decisions in EVs — both by investors choosing which companies to back, and by drivers deciding which car to buy.
- Problem is, there isn't anywhere near the raw-materials production or mining capacity to meet the demand for greater range.
Zoom in: Bloomberg suggests a refocus on charging, not range.
- "Improved charger density and charging speed could reduce range requirements in the long term," it notes. "Dense public charging networks" would "avoid an EV range ‘arms race.’"
💭 Our thought bubble: If you're reading this thinking, "We've been calling for better funding for EV charging for years," you're not wrong.
- And it'll take more than money: Even drivers in Norway, where 80% of new cars are electric, sit in long lines at public chargers.